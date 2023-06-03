Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

