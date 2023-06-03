Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.09.

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

