IPVERSE (IPV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $731,453.84 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

