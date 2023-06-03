iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 796,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,220% from the previous session’s volume of 60,386 shares.The stock last traded at $107.58 and had previously closed at $107.78.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1,901.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 416.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after buying an additional 200,512 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 310,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,577,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

