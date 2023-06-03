iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,676. The firm has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

