iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 283,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

