iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after buying an additional 931,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,286,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,850,000 after buying an additional 821,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $36.94 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

