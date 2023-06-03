iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

