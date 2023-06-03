iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,718,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,553 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,264,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,636,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $155.37. 548,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,532. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.