Ivo Steklac Sells 20,399 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CTO Ivo Steklac sold 20,399 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $81,392.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,746.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE EVGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,619. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 194,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 339,147 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66,995 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

