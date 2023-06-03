Ivo Steklac Sells 20,399 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) CTO Ivo Steklac sold 20,399 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $81,392.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,746.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE EVGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,619. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 194,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 339,147 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66,995 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.