IWG (LON:IWG) Shares Up 2.3%

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 148.70 ($1.84). 606,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,562,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.40 ($1.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

IWG Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,393.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,941.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.23.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

