J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declares Dividend of $0.45

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16.
J Sainsbury Stock Up 1.5 %
J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $14.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JSAIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.63) to GBX 219 ($2.71) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.20.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.