Jeff Baker Sells 30,798 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 20,098,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,240,648. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

