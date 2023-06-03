Jeff Baker Sells 30,798 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 20,098,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,240,648. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.