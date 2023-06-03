Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $145,786.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019822 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,146.55 or 1.00041484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00964366 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $151,822.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

