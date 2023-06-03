Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and approximately $145,786.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00964366 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $151,822.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

