John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2152 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JHI opened at $12.74 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
