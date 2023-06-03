John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2152 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JHI opened at $12.74 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

