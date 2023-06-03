John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:HPF opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $19.38.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
