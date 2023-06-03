John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:HPF opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

