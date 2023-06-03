John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

HPI stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

