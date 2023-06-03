John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $11.42 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

