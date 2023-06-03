John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HTD stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

