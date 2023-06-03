Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

