Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading Up 7.2%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.22. 98,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 142,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.60 to C$7.30 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

