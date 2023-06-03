JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,096 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,387,000 after buying an additional 961,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 238,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $140.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $410.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

