Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $289.60 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $289.60 million and $7.26 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,896,238,864 coins and its circulating supply is 18,896,239,524 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,889,897,583.867622. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01547853 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,718,140.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

