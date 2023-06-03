KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,212 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.58% of KBR worth $114,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

KBR Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $1,127,100. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

