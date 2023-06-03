KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded to Buy by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

KNOP stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.82. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $43,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

