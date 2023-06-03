Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Shares Up 2.7%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.25. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

About Koninklijke Vopak

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.