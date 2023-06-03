KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading 2.8% Higher

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.

Get KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.