KuCoin Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $719.67 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $7.43 or 0.00027269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $719.67 million and approximately $765,170.41 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,333,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,833,502 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

