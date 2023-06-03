Lake Street Capital Cuts Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target to $19.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Insider Activity

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich bought 5,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

