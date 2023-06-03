Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

LE stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 48,358 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

