Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
LE stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.
