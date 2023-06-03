Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Increased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 3.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Liberty Broadband worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

