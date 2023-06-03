Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 38.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after buying an additional 190,392 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,239 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

