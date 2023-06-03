Lido Staked ETH Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.04 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $13.37 billion and $21.04 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,895.23 or 0.06963336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,053,524 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,046,197.56821239. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,897.65781084 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $15,145,670.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

