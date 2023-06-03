Linear (LINA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $86.91 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $174.00 million and approximately $86.91 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

