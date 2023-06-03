Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.03 and its 200 day moving average is $337.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.96.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

