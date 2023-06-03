LUXO (LUXO) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $1,125.84 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

