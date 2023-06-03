Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $15,109.29 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $15,109.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,985.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

