M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269,592 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of M.D.C. worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,721,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 303,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,881,000 after buying an additional 284,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 239,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 607,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.