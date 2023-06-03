Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Macy’s by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after buying an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Macy’s by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

