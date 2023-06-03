Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,717,541.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,717,541.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,021 shares of company stock worth $1,627,698. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

