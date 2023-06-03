Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.57%.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.