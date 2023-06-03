Markel (NYSE:MKL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

MKL opened at $1,364.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,327.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.29.

In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Markel by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Markel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

