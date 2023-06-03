Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 7,999 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after buying an additional 80,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,402,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,471,000 after buying an additional 110,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.