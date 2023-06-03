Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.