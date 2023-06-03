Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.38 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $256.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.71.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

