Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 358.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ExlService by 6,266.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

ExlService Trading Up 2.4 %

Insider Transactions at ExlService

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.14. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.56 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService



ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

