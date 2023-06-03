Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.00 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.41.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,292. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

