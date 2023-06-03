Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 962 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,792,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,876 shares of company stock worth $8,377,072 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

See Also

