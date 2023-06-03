Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,252 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,293 shares of company stock valued at $340,025. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

